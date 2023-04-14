Surrey woman, 48, last seen Wednesday in Fleetwood

Surrey RCMP say Mary Girvin suffers from medical condition and may appear disoriented

Surrey RCMP say Mary Girvin was last seen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday (April 12) in the 15900-block of 91A Avenue in Fleetwood. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

A 48-year-old woman is missing in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP say Mary Girvin was last seen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday (April 12) in the 15900-block of 91A Avenue in Surrey and has not been seen or heard from since. Police say she suffers from a medical condition and may appear disoriented.

Girvin is described as Caucasian, 5’8”, 185 lbs, with shoulder-length blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca quoting file number 2023-57110.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey