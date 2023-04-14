Surrey RCMP say Mary Girvin was last seen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday (April 12) in the 15900-block of 91A Avenue in Fleetwood. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP say Mary Girvin was last seen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday (April 12) in the 15900-block of 91A Avenue in Fleetwood. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Fleetwood

Surrey woman, 48, last seen Wednesday in Fleetwood

Surrey RCMP say Mary Girvin suffers from medical condition and may appear disoriented

A 48-year-old woman is missing in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP say Mary Girvin was last seen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday (April 12) in the 15900-block of 91A Avenue in Surrey and has not been seen or heard from since. Police say she suffers from a medical condition and may appear disoriented.

Girvin is described as Caucasian, 5’8”, 185 lbs, with shoulder-length blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca quoting file number 2023-57110.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
City of Vancouver says safety up, overdoses and attacks down, after tent camp removal
Next story
Former B.C. paramedic gives advice on the 7th anniversary of the overdose crisis

Just Posted

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Rob Fleming (at podium) flanked by TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn at Friday announcement in Surrey about rapid bus service. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
RapidBus coming to busiest bus corridor in Surrey and Delta

Surrey RCMP say Mary Girvin was last seen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday (April 12) in the 15900-block of 91A Avenue in Fleetwood. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey woman, 48, last seen Wednesday in Fleetwood

Artist’s rendering of a two-tower multi-family residential building planned for Oxford Street. A proposed increase in units for one tower is returning the project to White Rock council for a zoning amendment (Contributed image)
Oxford two-tower project returns to White Rock council

Surrey firefighters battle a house fire in the 13800-block of 79th Avenue on Friday (April 14). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
No injuries reported after Surrey home catches fire