Surrey’s city manager Vince Lalonde retires

Surrey’s city manager is calling it quits.

After 26 years of service, including the past nine years as city manager, Vincent Lalonde is retiring, according to City of Surrey.

“This decision has not been an easy one, but after 26 years of an incredible run at the city of Surrey, I am announcing that I am hanging up my skates as city manager,” read a statement attributed to Lalonde in a City of Surrey press release sent Monday morning (Aug. 14).

“As I reflect on the years we have spent working together at the City of Surrey, I am filled with immense pride. The growth we have achieved, the challenges we have overcome, and the innovative spirit that defines Surrey have all been truly exceptional.”

As city manager, Lalonde earned $411,198.03 in 2022, according to the City of Surrey’s financial statements.

Mayor Brenda Locke called Lalonde’s dedication to the city “remarkable.”

“His leadership has brought Surrey through the COVID-19 pandemic and has put into place an exceptional senior management team to ensure the City of Surrey continues on its forward path,” read a statement attributed to Locke

“Vince’s legacy will be felt for a very long time and I wish him only the best in this next chapter of life.”

Lalonde has held various positions at the City of Surrey over the last 26 years, including general manager of the engineering department. He has also served as the chair of Metro Vancouver Regional Administrators Advisory Committee and as the BC board representative of the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators.

Council has appointed Rob Costanzo, general manager of corporate services, to serve as acting city manager.



newsroom@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

City of Surrey