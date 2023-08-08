Surrey’s Miri Piri parade on Sunday drew about 12,000 people

The One Blood For Life foundation set up a tent and photo booth on the corner of 123 Street and 70A Avenue during Sunday’s Miri Piri parade to sign up blood donors and stem cell registrants. (Submitted photo)

Surrey’s annual Miri Piri parade in Newton this past Sunday (Aug. 6) drew roughly 12,000 people, Surrey Mounties estimate.

“There were no major public safety issues reported at Miri Piri this past Sunday,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said at press time Tuesday. “Surrey RCMP’s command post was onsite along with resources dedicated to ensuring public safety throughout the event. Our officers managed traffic control and road closures throughout the day. It is estimated approximately 12,000 people were in attendance.”

Miri-Piri is a religious observance practised by Sikhs since the 17th century and concerns the two swords of Miri and Piri which symbolize temporal and spiritual authority.

Joban Bal, Surrey resident and founder of the One Blood For Life foundation seeking blood donors and stem cell registrants, set up a tent and photo booth on the corner of 123 Street and 70A Avenue.

“Hundreds of families took pictures of the photo booth,” said Bal, a fourth-year medical student at UBC.

On the day of the parade, he said, 105 people registered on site with the stem-cell drive.

“It’s the humanitarian thing to do,” he said of the foundation. “There is a lot of community support, we continue to grow it.”

“It was a really good turnout, actual event-wise,” Bal said.

Meantime, police have yet to identify a suspect in the June 18 murder of Sikh temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, who was shot dead in the parking lot of Newton’s Guru Nanak Gurdwara, in the 7000-block of Scott Road. Billboard-sized “wanted” signs have been erected in front of the Gurdwara facing Scott Road, decrying “Assassination.”

Harjit Singh, organizer of Sunday’s parade, spoke to the impact Nijjar’s killing had on the event.

“The impact was everyone who was attending the event was missing the president and holding the picture of the president and asking for justice,” he said.

