Suspect charged with mischief in Cloverdale cenotaph vandalism

A man accused of dismantling the bronze statue of the Kneeling Soldier at the Cloverdale cenotaph outside of the Surrey Museum on March 29, as well as damaging cameras, is set to appear in Surrey provincial court on Sept. 18 on one count of mischief over $5,000 as well as a count of mischief under $5,000.

Lukasz Paprocki, 42, was charged on July 18.

Surrey Mounties issued a press release on April 8 stating that a “person of interest” was captured on surveillance video related to the cenotaph incident outside the museum, located at 17710 56A Ave., at about 1:30 a.m.

In a subsequent press release issued Friday, Aug. 11, Cpl. Vanessa Munn said it is also alleged that “the suspect damaged the cameras on the outside of a business located in the 17900-block of 56 Avenue on March 29, 2023 at approximately 3:15 a.m.”

Paprocki has been released from custody pending his court appearance.

