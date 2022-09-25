Surrey RCMP car. (Lauren Collins photo)

Suspect still at large in Surrey shooting, with victim in hospital

The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday

Another targeted shooting in Surrey has left one man in hospital injured, while police search for a possible suspect.

Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired around midnight on Sunday (Sept. 25) in the 16200 block of 80 Avenue. A man was found suffering from “serious injuries” and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Mounties were on scene speaking to witnesses in the neighbourhood to gather information for the investigation. Although in its early stages, RCMP believe that the incident was targeted and involved parties known to one another.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca

