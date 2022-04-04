Suspect wanted in trio of Metrotown sexual assaults; Burnaby Mounties release description

Suspect described as Caucasian man in late 20s to early 30s

Burnaby Mounties are looking for a young man suspected in a string of sexual assaults near Metrotown Mall.

Police announced Monday (April 4) that the first woman was inside the Metrotown Superstore around 1 p.m. March 31 when an unknown man slapped her buttocks, before fleeing the area.

Two more similar incidents happened to different women around 9 a.m. the following day, also in businesses in the Metrotown area, according to RCMP.

The man is described as Caucasian and in his late 20s to early 30s. RCMP say he may be wearing a red v-neck “Canada” top with a red maple leaf logo, or a black hoodie or jacket with grey sleeves and dark stripes down each arm.

Cpl. Mike Kalanj said they’re still working to confirm whether all three incidents were perpetuated by the same person.

Anyone with information can contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

