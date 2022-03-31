Suspects nabbed after man defends himself with pylon from machete attack in Coquitlam

Two teen suspects were arrested in Port Moody and face charges related to the assault

Two B.C. teenagers have been charged with aggravated assault in connection with an assault involving a machete at a Coquitlam Skytrain station earlier this month.

On March 10, the two suspects — who cannot be named under the Youth Justice Act — chased a man into the Burquitlam Skytrain Station. One of the suspects carried a large machete and swung it repeatedly at the victim as he attempted to defend himself with a pylon. Eventually, the machete did make contact with the victim’s head.

The suspects ran out of the station and witnesses phoned 911. The victim was tended to by police and the BC Ambulance Service. The victim was treated for a large laceration on his head which required multiple staples to close.

In a news release, the Metro Vancouver Transit Police say the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and the Port Moody Police Department helped track down the suspects, leading to their arrest.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for everyone involved, and our officers put in a lot of work to make the arrests quickly. However, we do not believe there is a risk to public safety as the suspects and victim were known to each other,” Transit Police Cst. Amanda Steed said.

Both teens, aged 16 and 17, are from Port Moody. In addition to the aggravated assault charges, police are recommending charges of failing to comply with a court order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a controlled drug or substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The suspects have been released from custody with several conditions, including a nightly curfew, as they await their next court appearance.

@SchislerCole

cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aggravated assaultSkyTrain