Surrey RCMP are looking for two suspects following reports of a bear-spray attack in South Surrey. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP are looking for two suspects following reports of a bear-spray attack in South Surrey. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Suspects remain unknown in reported bear-spray attack in South Surrey

The incident happened on Sunday night, with two suspects still not identified

A South Surrey neighbourhood is the latest location added to the recent string of bear-spray attacks throughout the province.

Surrey RCMP received a report on Sunday (Aug. 7) night of a robbery, involving two suspects and the use of weapons. This incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. in the 1600-block of 136 Street.

READ ALSO: Car bashed, bear spray used after fight over alleged theft leads to four-car crash in Surrey

READ ALSO: Lockdown ends at Vancouver high school after reports fo person with a weapon inside

READ ALSO: Three people pepper sprayed in Langley’s Willowbrook Mall, building evacuated

Allegedly, two individuals “stole a backpack and deployed bear spray prior to fleeing the area,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn told Peace Arch News, adding that a BB gun was also involved.

Police responded to the report with a service dog and attempted to locate the suspects, which they were unable to do.

Munn states that the investigation is ongoing, with police still working to determine the identity of the suspects.

READ MORE: 87-year-old man bear sprayed in racially motivated attack in Vancouver

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing North Delta woman found
Next story
Missing woman from Kamloops, last seen in Merritt

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP, pictured in June, 2022. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
1 person in custody after fight outside Surrey residence

Surrey RCMP are looking for two suspects following reports of a bear-spray attack in South Surrey. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Suspects remain unknown in reported bear-spray attack in South Surrey

Rita’s Diner in Cloverdale goes up in flames as cameras roll. The diner was built over the course of a week and set alight Aug. 10 for a scene in the upcoming Hilary Swank TV show “Alaska Daily.” (Photo submitted: Paul Orazietti)
Diner set on fire for new Hilary Swank TV show

Surrey Storm won the U19 women’s fast pitch national championship July 31 in Fredericton, N.B. (Submitted photo: Ryan Woodward)
Storm surge: Surrey U19 team wins fastpitch nationals as ‘last hurrah’ for some players