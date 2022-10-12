TALES FROM THE TRAIL: Surrey’s campaign news for Oct. 12

A roundup of news from Surrey’s campaign trail on Wednesday, Oct. 12 (this story will be updated as needed):

– – –

9:02 a.m.: Surrey Forward, led by Jinny Sims, sends a press release claiming the slate’s campaign is “reaching new levels of momentum at the right time.”

For example, the campaign says 500,000 individual brochures have been delivered to the 170,000 apartments and homes in Surrey and 2,600 lawn signs have been placed, with permission of the homeowner, on private lawns, as well as 400 “large signs.”

Surrey Foward also says tens of thousands of calls have been made to union members and “an equal number of calls have been made by professional callers to those who have provided contact information to Surrey Forward and volunteer callers to their own networks.” The new slate claims total calls made by Surrey Forward will be in excess of 100,000 by the completion of the campaign.

– – –

6:34 a.m.: Surrey Connect mayoral candidate Brenda Locke sends a press release announcing that she will advocate to bring a third tower to Surrey Memorial Hospital, should she be elected.

“Surrey’s population has grown so much we need more capacity at Surrey Memorial Hospital in addition to the hospital proposed for Cloverdale,” said Locke.

She said the announcement is in response to the need for trauma, stroke and cardiac services in Surrey. In many cases, patients are sent to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

Surrey Connect also proposed a health co-ordinator that would serve as a liaison between city hall and the Fraser Health Authority.



