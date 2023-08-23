A teenager died after being pulled from the water in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (The News files)

Teen dies after being pulled from water in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Firefighters responded to a call for a water rescue at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22

A teenager died after they were pulled from the water in Golden Ears Provincial Park on Tuesday.

Maple Ridge firefighters responded to a call for a water rescue involving a 13-year-old in the North Beach area of the park at about 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.

“We were able to bring a patient out of the water to work with BC Ambulance on the shore,” explained deputy fire chief Geoff Spriggs with the Maple Ridge department.

An Advance Life Support unit responded to the incident, said Spriggs, whom his team worked with under ambulance direction to provide care to the patient.

“But it was not successful,” he said.

It is not known at this point where the teen is from and what the circumstances were that led up to the incident.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed they received a call at 3:43 p.m. for the incident in the vicinity of North Beach and immediately dispatched two ambulances, and one air ambulance.

The first ambulance arrived on scene at 4:10 p.m. where they cared for one patient but did not transport anyone to hospital.

The agency said due to privacy legislation they are not able to give out patient information including gender, age, or details of injury.

Ridge Meadows RCMP also confirmed that police attended the scene and directed any further enquiries to the BC Coroners Service.

Fire crews had a busy afternoon in Maple Ridge on Tuesday, attending to 11 calls for help between 4 and 8 p.m.

The News has reached out to the BC Coroners Service for more information

READ ALSO: Person air lifted to hospital after going over the falls in Maple Ridge park

ALSO: Missing teen spent 54 hours lost in Golden Ears Provincial Park

