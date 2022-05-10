A teenage girl from Clayton Heights was allegedly swarmed and attacked outside Hillcrest Elementary School on Saturday night (May 7, 2022). (File photo: Malin Jordan)

A teenage girl from Clayton Heights was allegedly swarmed and attacked outside Hillcrest Elementary School on Saturday night (May 7, 2022). (File photo: Malin Jordan)

Teen girl ‘viciously attacked’ outside Cloverdale elementary school

Mounties say one youth has been arrested

A youth has been arrested, with charges pending, after a teen girl was reportedly swarmed and beaten by several other teens in Cloverdale earlier this week.

According to information obtained by the Cloverdale Reporter from police, as well as from social media posts, the teen was viciously attacked at Hillcrest Elementary School Saturday night (May 7) between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

The alleged assault was first brought to light on Facebook when the mother of the victim appealed for witnesses.

“My daughter was viciously attacked and assaulted,” wrote the mother. “(It) left her with a broken nose, a concussion, and a possible broken ankle.”

Surrey RCMP Const. Gurvinder Ghag said that one youth was arrested and that the incident is before the courts.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimeRCMP

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C.-led astronomy team discovers traces of the universe’s first stars
Next story
Surveillance footage shows dog scare Burnaby teen before dump truck collision

Just Posted

A teenage girl from Clayton Heights was allegedly swarmed and attacked outside Hillcrest Elementary School on Saturday night (May 7, 2022). (File photo: Malin Jordan)
Teen girl ‘viciously attacked’ outside Cloverdale elementary school

A man was caught on video running naked through a Surrey Walmart on May 7, 2022. (Screenshot: Facebook)
VIDEO: Naked man runs through Surrey Walmart

Kimberly Coates (centre) accepts a cheque for $20K from poppy fund committee co-chairs Earle Fraser (left) and Pat Keeping. Surrey Memorial Hospital will use the money—raised by the Cloverdale Legion in the 2021 poppy campaign—to buy medical equipment. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale Legion donates more than $40K to two hospitals, care foundation

TransLink SkyTrain. (Black Press Media)
Surrey Board of Trade calling for more safety measures for women on transit