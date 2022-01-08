Julian Moya Cardenas, 18, from Langley, has been identified as the victim of Friday’s fatal shooting in the Walnut Grove neighbourhood. (IHIT)

Julian Moya Cardenas, 18, from Langley, has been identified as the victim of Friday’s fatal shooting in the Walnut Grove neighbourhood. (IHIT)

Teen identified as Langley shooting victim

A second person, a bystander, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in Friday incident

A Langley teen has been identified as the victim of Friday’s fatal shooting.

A statement from the regional Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the deceased victim has been identified as 18-year-old Julian Moya Cardenas from Langley.

Cardenas was known to police, according to the IHIT statement, which said the “initial belief is that this shooting was targeted.”

Homicide investigators are looking to speak with anyone who knew of Moya Cardenas’ activities and associates.

READ ALSO: Witness to aftermath of fatal Walnut Grove shooting had trouble reporting it to 911

On Friday, Jan. 7, around 1:30 p.m., Langley RCMP responded to multiple calls for assistance at the intersection of 202nd St. and 88th Ave. in Walnut Grove.

First responders arrived and found one person suffering from gunshot wounds Paramedics intervened however the victim, who succumbed to their injuries.

A bystander was also hit during the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

They have been identified but their name is not being released, IHIT said

Investigators were continuing to process the scene, working with Langley RCMP, the LMD Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), and B.C. Coroners Service.

READ MORE: VIDEO: One dead in Langley shooting

“Our thoughts go out to the families of those impacted by this incident,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT,“the shooting was reckless and [showed] a complete disregard for the safety of the community.”

Homicide investigators are constructing a timeline of events and canvassing for witnesses, cellphone video, and dash-cam footage. Anyone with information or footage is being asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IHITLangleyRCMP

Previous story
Rapid spread of Omicron showing ‘tale of two pandemics: rich and poor’
Next story
B.C. Supreme Court finds Nechako River ‘dramatically’ harmed by Kenney Dam

Just Posted

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. Fraser Health has announced it’s reopening the Cloverdale location and two others for daily vaccine clinics. (File photo: Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
4 COVID vaccine booster clinics now running daily in Surrey

Police on scene of a possible stabbing on City Parkway, near the Surrey Central SkyTrain station, around 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Police respond to two possible stabbings within two hours in Surrey

The Cloverdale Rodeo Association recently held a general meeting Jan. 5 to update its membership on a few key issues. (Image via Twitter: @Paradeguy/Paul Orazietti)
Cloverdale Rodeo may be cancelled for third year in a row

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing woman, Gemina Mitchell. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)
RCMP look for woman last seen in Surrey on Dec. 28