Teen identified as Langley shooting victim

Julian Moya Cardenas, 18, from Langley, has been identified as the victim of Friday’s fatal shooting in the Walnut Grove neighbourhood. (IHIT)

A Langley teen has been identified as the victim of Friday’s fatal shooting.

A statement from the regional Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the deceased victim has been identified as 18-year-old Julian Moya Cardenas from Langley.

Cardenas was known to police, according to the IHIT statement, which said the “initial belief is that this shooting was targeted.”

Homicide investigators are looking to speak with anyone who knew of Moya Cardenas’ activities and associates.

On Friday, Jan. 7, around 1:30 p.m., Langley RCMP responded to multiple calls for assistance at the intersection of 202nd St. and 88th Ave. in Walnut Grove.

First responders arrived and found one person suffering from gunshot wounds Paramedics intervened however the victim, who succumbed to their injuries.

A bystander was also hit during the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

They have been identified but their name is not being released, IHIT said

Investigators were continuing to process the scene, working with Langley RCMP, the LMD Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), and B.C. Coroners Service.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of those impacted by this incident,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT,“the shooting was reckless and [showed] a complete disregard for the safety of the community.”

Homicide investigators are constructing a timeline of events and canvassing for witnesses, cellphone video, and dash-cam footage. Anyone with information or footage is being asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

