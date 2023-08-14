One Agassiz resident successfully fried an egg after an hour of direct sunlight beating on a cast iron skillet during the 2021 heat wave. (Observer File Photo)

One Agassiz resident successfully fried an egg after an hour of direct sunlight beating on a cast iron skillet during the 2021 heat wave. (Observer File Photo)

Temp records in Agassiz, Hope shatter amid heat wave

Heat wave continues through much of the week

Weather records in Agassiz and Hope were broken over the weekend as a heat wave descends onto the Fraser Valley.

Weather Canada has confirmed two 13-year-old weather records have been broken for Aug. 13. Sunday’s high temps broke Agassiz’s 2010 record by two degrees, breaking the 33.1 C record with a 32.5 C high. In nearby Hope, high temperatures hit 37.8 C on Sunday, breaking a 2010 temperature record by three degrees (the previous record was 34.7 C).

Weather records have been kept in Agassiz since 1889, and in Hope, since 1936.

The heat is expected to continue throughout a significant portion of the week, prompting local officials to open cooling centres throughout the Fraser Valley.

AgassizHarrison Hot SpringsHopeWeather

Love the Surrey Now Leader?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LifeLabs could pay up to $9.8M in proposed settlement for 2019 cyberattack
Next story
Port Alberni RCMP shoot dog after attack

Just Posted

The bronze statue “Kneeling in Remembrance” has been repaired and re-installed atop the Cloverdale Cenotaph in Veterans’ Square. A rededication ceremony will be held Aug. 19 and several dignitaries are scheduled to attend, including Silver Cross Mother Sian Lesueur and Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke.. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Cenotaph statue repaired and replaced

Plenty of people headed to the waterfront in White Rock, enjoying the beach and the breezes on Sunday, Aug. 13, the same day Environment Canada issued a heat warning about a heat wave expected to last through Wednesday (Aug. 16). White Rock and Surrey are operating cooling centres due to the warmer temperatures. (Tricia Weel photo)
Cities of White Rock, Surrey operating cooling centres during heat wave

teaser photo
Close to 800 beer-drinkers expected at Surrey Civic Plaza for annual ‘Battle’

Longtime South Surrey residents Bruce and Nancy Ketchum wanted to give back to their community, and a cooling station/free library was the result, which has been used a lot by neighbours and passers-by – especially during the current heat wave. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey cooling station much appreciated, especially during heat wave