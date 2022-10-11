Thanksgiving weekend sees another round of Lower Mainland temperature records

Oct. 6, 7, and 8 all had daily highs of over 25 C

For what seems like the 20th time this year, the Lower Mainland has once again seen new temperatures high, with this latest round of abnormally high temperatures occurring over Thanksgiving weekend.

On the day before the Ministry of Forests put out a statement warning the public about the “above-normal drought conditions” that most of the province was experiencing, many other Lower Mainland areas began a string of record-setting temperatures that carried over into the long weekend.

Here are the various temperature records set in the Lower Mainland leading up to Thanksgiving:

Oct. 6:

Pitt Meadows – 26.1 C, beating the old record of 24 C in 1987

Agassiz – 29.6 C, beating previous record of 26.7 C in 1943

Hope – 30.3 C, beating past record of 27.8 C in 1952

Oct. 7:

Pitt Meadows – 27 C, beating the old record of 24.4 C in 1943

Agassiz – 27.7 C, beating previous record of 26.7 C in 1891

Hope – 27.4 C, beating past record of 27.2 C in 1945

Oct. 8:

Pitt Meadows – 25.5 C, beating the old record of 22 C in 1978

Hope – 27.5 C, beating previous record of 26.1 C in 1951

Oct. 9:

Hope – 27.3 C, beating the old record of 25 C in 1951

These continued hot and dry conditions are part of the reason why the Ministry of Forests reported abnormally high fire activity so far in October.

“While new fire activity is likely to remain above normal while conditions persist into October, it is important to note that unusual fire activity in October (more than 42 fires per week) is less of a concern than unusual fire activity in mid-August (more than 659 fires per week),” said the official statement.

While there’s still no precipitation in the seven day forecast from Environment Canada, daily temperature highs for most of the Lower Mainland are at least not expected to breach 20 C, which should mean no more record-setting temperatures for the next week.