(Pixabay file photo)

Three B.C. communities in top 5 of Canada’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Vancouver, Burnaby, Kelowna all make the list

  • Oct. 19, 2022 10:40 a.m.
  • News

Oh rats!

Orkin Canada has released its latest list on British Columbia’s Top 20 ‘Rattiest’ Cities.

Vancouver tops the list, followed by Burnaby, and then Kelowna.

Cities are ranked by the number of rat and mice treatments the company performed between Aug. 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Orkin is warning that increased rodent sightings are likely as pandemic fear wanes.

The pest control company noted the lockdown caused aggressive behaviour in rodents, such as cannibalism, “street fights”, and territorialism, due to a lack of food.

The aggressive behaviour, the company says is expected to lessen, but population growth is likely to increase activity and sightings.

How can you prevent the pest?

Orkin suggests trimming back landscape at least one metre from exterior walls, eliminate outdoor water sources, inspect regularly for burrows and rodent droppings, and close any cracks or gaps larger than a quarter-inch.

Across Canada, Toronto tops the list for the nation’s rattiest city.

Vancouver, Burnaby, and Kelowna take spots two through four, with Mississauga, Ontario in fifth, making B.C. Canada’s Rattiest province.

B.C.’s rattiest cities are:

  1. Vancouver
  2. Burnaby
  3. Kelowna
  4. Victoria
  5. Richmond
  6. Surrey
  7. Vernon
  8. Coquitlam
  9. Port Coquitlam
  10. Langley
  11. Delta
  12. Kamloops
  13. Chilliwack
  14. North Vancouver
  15. Abbotsford
  16. Maple Ridge
  17. Prince George
  18. West Vancouver
  19. Penticton
  20. Nanaimo

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
AnimalsBritish Columbia

