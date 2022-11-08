Three gang-related incidents in North Delta over 72-hour span

Targeted shooting, drug raids, stolen car found staged for other criminal activity, all from Nov. 3-6

Delta police were kept busy last week investigating three separate files connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Just after 11:10 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 3), DPD officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 92A Avenue and 117 Street in North Delta. Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old man from Delta with significant gunshot injuries. The victim is recovering in hospital.

On Friday, the DPD said the shooting was believed to be targeted, adding the department was working with Surrey RCMP after a burned vehicle believed to be related to the North Delta shooting was recovered in the Bridgeview area.

In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 8), police said the investigation is ongoing but so far has generated tips from the public and the retrieval of important surveillance video evidence.

Police have not released the name of the shooting victim.

In an unrelated drug investigation, members of the DPD’s Drug Investigative Support Team executed search warrants at residences in Richmond and North Delta on Thursday and Friday of last week (Nov. 3 and 4). The searches resulted in the seizure of drugs, cash, evidence of a drug trafficking operation and firearms.

Two suspects from North Delta were arrested Vancouver on Friday afternoon with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team. Investigators are now preparing charge recommendations for Crown counsel.

Then, on Saturday (Nov. 5), Delta police were made aware of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Upper Canyon Road in North Delta. Patrol officers located an unoccupied vehicle and confirmed it was reported stolen in Surrey.

The officers recognized that the contents of the vehicle indicated it had been staged in the area to be used for further criminal activity, potentially acts of violence associated with the current gang conflict.

Late Sunday evening (Nov. 6), a suspect returned to the vehicle and was apprehended by DPD officers with assistance from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team.

The male suspect was taken into custody for stolen property and firearms offences. Crown counsel has approved charges against the man and the matter is now before the courts.

Police have not released the names of any of the suspects arrested or charged in relation to the above incidents.

“The arrests made in these events highlight the co-ordinated response between law enforcement agencies to target those involved in the ongoing B.C. gang conflict,” the department said in a press release Tuesday afternoon. “The DPD would like to thank our policing partners for the support provided with these investigations.”

The department said it is actively investigating and pursuing charges in relation to crimes commented to organized gang activity, and asks that community members take part in keeping Delta safe by continuing to observe and report suspicious incidents.



