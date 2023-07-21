Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)

Three Whalley highrises – 50, 46 and 34 storeys – up for Surrey council vote Monday

Projects up for third-reading vote after public hearing

A trio of highrises for Whalley will be up for Surrey council’s consideration following a public hearing at city hall on Monday night.

The first application, at 9787 King George Blvd., features a 34-storey mixed use tower with a four-storey podium containing commercial retail, office space and 297 dwellings above, as well as a six-storey stand-alone rental apartment building with 69 dwellings.

The second application, at 13425 and 13455 – 107A Ave., involves two mixed-use towers – one of them 50 storeys and the other 46-storeys – featuring 1,180 residential dwelling units as well as ground floor commercial space.

Council is to consider third-reading approval on both of these projects.


