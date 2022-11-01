VPD release Top 10 suspects in the Sept. 18, 2022 Breakout Festival that resulted in $300,000 in damages. (VPD handout)

Top 10 most wanted: Police release photos of suspects in Breakout Festival riot

An estimated $300,000 in damages to PNE Amphitheatre after Lil Baby cancelled

Vancouver investigators have released photos of 10 “most wanted” suspects from this summer’s riot at the Breakout Festival that resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to the PNE Amphitheatre.

Dozens of concert-goers became enraged on the evening of Sept. 18 after the day’s headline act Lil Baby cancelled last minute. Vandals caused more than $300,000 damage to the PNE, destroying food kiosks, overturning tables, climbing light fixtures, and sparking fights throughout the festival grounds and surrounding neighbourhoods.

“We promised to do everything we could to identify the people responsible for destroying property and putting other concert-goers in danger, and for the past six weeks we’ve poured through video and tips to identify our 10 most wanted,” Insp. Dale Weidman said in a statement.

“Now, we’re asking for your help to identify these suspects so we can continue to hold them accountable.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver festival-goers destroy venue structures after Lil Baby cancels

The list of most-wanted suspects are based on social media footage, tips and other evidence collected by investigators.

Photos of additional suspects are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

“Every single one of these photos could represent a classmate, a friend, neighbour, or a family member,” Weidman said.

“If you’re one of the people in these photos, or you’re worried that embarrassing pictures of you could be released in the future, it’s not too late to come forward.”

Individual photos of the top 10 suspects can be found at vpd.ca/top-10.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cops and Courtscrime

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
More rain for southern B.C., as late October rainfall nears seasonal in some areas
Next story
Child accidentally eats THC candy in Halloween bag, prompting warning from Richmond RCMP

Just Posted

Doug McCallum entering Surrey provincial court in Surrey on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey RCMP had 7-member team on McCallum’s foot injury allegation, court hears

Fiddlers Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy during a “A Celtic Family Christmas” concert a few years ago. (Black Press Media file photo: Hamish Burgess)
‘A Celtic Family Christmas’ concert cancelled in Surrey, but other Christmas events fill calendar

Outgoing Surrey mayor Doug McCallum arrives to court in Surrey on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at the beginning of his seven-day public mischief trial. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Surrey woman testifies about ‘heated debate’ that led to Doug McCallum’s public mischief charge

Legion members Lorne Stoutenburg (left) and Yvon Lehoux stand next to a mural outside the Cloverdale Legion. Both men served in Canada’s military. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale veteran talks about his time in the navy