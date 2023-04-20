Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester during the Junos on Monday, March 13, 2023. A climate change advocacy group says the woman who walked on the Juno Awards stage while topless has now sprayed pink paint on the entrance to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester during the Junos on Monday, March 13, 2023. A climate change advocacy group says the woman who walked on the Juno Awards stage while topless has now sprayed pink paint on the entrance to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

Topless Junos protester splashes pink paint at PM’s office: climate group

On2Ottawa has posted photos, video to Twitter of the woman tossing a bucket of what appears to be pink paint on the entranceway

A climate change advocacy group says the woman who walked on the Juno Awards stage while topless has now sprayed pink paint on the entrance to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa.

On2Ottawa has posted photos and video to its Twitter account of the woman tossing a bucket of what appears to be pink paint on the entranceway, then posing topless for a photo next to a sign saying, “Demand climate action now!”

A statement from the group says the woman also chained herself to the doorway.

Neither the prime minister’s office nor the Ottawa police immediately provided comment.

Casey Hatherly, who goes by the name Ever, came to national attention last month when she hopped on the Junos stage while Avril Lavigne was introducing a performance.

She was topless and messages written on her upper body included “land back” and “save the Greenbelt,” referring to Ontario’s decision last year to open a protected area of land for housing.

She faces a charge of mischief stemming from the Junos protest and said at the time she had been working with the group On2Ottawa.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Charges against topless protester during Juno Awards pending, Edmonton police say

READ MORE: ‘Just tell Avril I’m not mad,’ says topless B.C. Junos protester after being charged

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Justin Trudeauprotest

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. works to ensure its Ozempic supply for diabetes patients not U.S. weight loss
Next story
The federal government promised to plant 2 billion trees by 2030, it’s nowhere close

Just Posted

Vancouver Law Courts. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey couple acquitted of terrorism hits snag in lawsuit against police

Work continues on the main tower of the Pattullo Bridge replacement on the Fraser River between Surrey and New Westminster. (Photo: twitter.com/pattulloproject)
Main bridge tower rises as crews push to build Pattullo replacement by 2024

Toronto-based comedian/actor Gerry Dee will be in Surrey for a show at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, April 27. (Submitted photo)
Mr. Dee on comedy, ‘Animal Control,’ coaching volleyball, his Leafs and coming back to Surrey

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke (left) and White Rock Mayor Megan Knight are introduced by South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce president Bill Brooks at the Mayors’ Business Round Table, held April 18 at Oceana PARC. Alex Browne photo.
White Rock, Surrey mayors pledge co-operation during Chamber event

Pop-up banner image