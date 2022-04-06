TransLink to expand bus service on 319 and 531 routes

Express route 394 from White Rock to King George SkyTrain Station being adjusted to ‘better connect’ to Newton Exchange

Riders getting ready to board the 319 bus. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Local bus riders will enjoy increased service on a couple of busy Surrey routes to address overcrowding, particularly on routes serving industrial areas.

This includes the 319 bus, which runs along the Scott Road corridor to Scott Road SkyTrain Station and serves the industrial area at the bottom of Scott Road hill, also known as Snake Hill.

It also includes route 531, serving Surrey’s Campbell Heights industrial area.

Service will also be increased, due to overcrowding, on route 418 serving Richmond’s Kingswood industrial area and route 501 serving Langley’s Port Kells industrial area.

According to a press release issued by TransLink, Express route 394 from White Rock to King George SkyTrain Station is being adjusted to “better connect” to Newton Exchange, with two stops being moved from King George Boulevard to 72nd Avenue closer to the exchange.

“This will relieve overcrowding on local routes that serve Newton Exchange by offering an alternative travel option between White Rock and central Surrey,” the press release states.

On April 18, as part of its 2022 spring service changes, TransLink is also increasing service to popular outdoor recreation spots like English Bay’s beaches, Buntzen Lake, Lynn Canyon Park, White Pine Beach, Deep Cove, Grouse Mountain, Lonsdale Quay, and the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal.



