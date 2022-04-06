Sayward is 74 km north of Campbell River. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Sayward is 74 km north of Campbell River. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Pilot dies in helicopter crash on northern Vancouver Island

Investigators deployed to Sayward following ‘collision with terrain of a helicopter’ — TSB

One person has died after a helicopter crash on northern Vancouver Island.

The Joint Rescue Command Centre in Victoria told the Mirror that they got a distress signal at around 9 a.m. on April 6. A Cormorant Search and Rescue helicopter was deployed from Comox, and it arrived at the scene at 10 a.m. Sayward RCMP were also involved in controlling the site of the incident.

According to an RCMP press release, the commercial helicopter that was moving wood crashed near Johnstone Strait. The lone pilot died as a result of the crash.

The collision involved a Hughes 369D helicopter.

TSB, which investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail incidents, is deploying a team of investigators to Sayward.

The TSB will be gathering information and assessing the incident.

RELATED: Mainroad will be removing dangerous trees on Jan. 10 between Woss and Sayward

Sayward firefighter loses house to fire just days before Christmas


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Helicopter crashNewsSayward

Previous story
Search warrant executed at South Surrey home part of ‘ongoing firearms investigation’
Next story
Feds try to avoid Australian pitfalls in online news bill

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO
VIDEO: On a Surrey field, BC Lions players teach football and life skills to Indigenous youth

People flocked to 150B Street and 24 Avenue in South Surrey on Saturday (April 2, 2022) to take photos of the cherry blossoms. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
MAP: Here are some of the best spots to see cherry blossoms in Surrey

Surrey Police Service Chief Constable Norman Lipinski will speak at the next Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. (Submitted photo)
Head of the Surrey Police Service to chat at Chamber lunch

A Bushmaster 5.56 semi-automatic rifle seized during the DPD’s Project Green Planet investigation. (Delta Police Department photo)
Five people sentenced following Delta police drug investigation