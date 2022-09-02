(Google Maps)

Trapped for more than a day, Kamloops man with broken leg rescued from gully

Faint screams led to rescue

  • Sep. 2, 2022 10:45 a.m.
  • News

By Kamloops This Week.

Michael Potestio

A hiker is lucky to be alive after falling down a gully in the centre of Kamloops and breaking his leg, which left him trapped for more than a day before a faint cry for help alerted people to his predicament.

Police were called at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 31) for a reported scream heard coming from the Guerin Creek gully, which is located in Kamloops’ West End, between Chaparrel Place and Hudson’s Bay Trail, south of the intersection of Victoria Street West and Mission Flats Road.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told KTW officers attended and heard a faint call for help from the basin of the creek, where a man was injured and unable to climb out.

Police then called in Kamloops Fire Rescue and firefighters performed a steep slope rescue.

The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Evelyn said the man said he had fallen and had been in the gully for more than a day.

The man had a broken femur, KFR Platoon Capt. Chris Pretula told KTW. Pretula said the man had slipped and fell down an embankment, but wasn’t sure how far down he plunged.

Assistant KFR Fire Chief Scott Karpiak said RCMP officers hiked in from the bottom of the gully to make contact with the patient and determined, due to the man’s injury and density and steepness of the terrain, he needed to be lifted out of the gully via rope rescue, rather than carried out.

Two KFR rope rescue teams were deployed and the man was lifted out of the gully in a basket stretcher before being handed him off to paramedics. Karpiak said KFR cleared the scene by 7 p.m.

The accident isn’t an uncommon one, Pretula said.

“Definitely on the trails around town, there’s been incidents for sure. Peterson Creek usually gets lots of them,” Pretula said.

“It’s a very upsetting situation for sure,” Karpiak said. “He’d certainly be uncomfortable and in a lot of pain. I’d say he’s very fortunate and lucky the residents did hear him.”

Karpiak said he does not know if the man had a cellphone with him.

He advised that people recreating in the city or outside of Kamloops — with or without cellphone — ensure they notify friends or family of where they are going and when they expect to return.

READ MORE: Lake Country man honoured 39 years after retiring from the RCMP

READ MORE: Campfire ban lifted in some areas of Kamloops Fire Centre

KamloopsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey South byelection candidate Q&A: Elenore Sturko
Next story
BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon makes northern B.C. pitch during Terrace visit

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey filmmaker, 40, dead after ‘isolated incident between two neighbours’ in Newton, IHIT says

Surrey Board of Trade hosted an all-candidates meeting for the upcoming Surrey South byelection. Four of five candidates participated in the Wednesday afternoon forum. (SBOT Twitter image)
Surrey South candidates showcased in Surrey Board of Trade-hosted online forum

Surrey’s Shelley Araki, left, is presented with a cheque for $1.1 Million by BCLC Acting Director of Operations Tom Maryschak, centre, and Michael Worth, the general manager at Elements Casino, in Surrey on Thursday (Sept. 1). (Photo: Anna Burns)
‘A dream come true:’ Surrey woman wins $1.1 million playing slots at Cloverdale casino

Small-business owner Harman Bhangu is the Conservative Party of British Columbia’s candidate for the Surrey South byelection. Voters go to the polls Sept. 10. (Contributed photo)
Surrey South byelection candidate Q&A: Harman Bhangu