The trial of two cousins charged in connection with the August 2017 death of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi got underway May 30, 2022 in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo)

The trial of two cousins charged in connection with the August 2017 death of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi got underway May 30, 2022 in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo)

Trial of cousins charged in Surrey teen’s 2017 death underway

Proceedings for Gurvinder Singh Deo and Talwinder Khun Khun set for 25 days

The trial of cousins charged in connection with the August 2017 killing of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi got underway this week in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Gurvinder Singh Deo and Talwinder Khun Khun are both charged with offering an indignity to human remains. Twenty-five days have been scheduled for the court proceedings.

Dhesi’s body was found early on Aug. 2, 2017, in a torched SUV in South Surrey. Police said the 19-year-old had been in a romantic relationship with Deo’s brother, Harjot, at the time of her death.

Earlier this year, Harjot Singh Deo – initially charged with second-degree murder – pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a firearm and offering indignity to a dead human body or human remains in connection with Dhesi’s death. Sentencing proceedings for him are scheduled to get underway in June.

READ MORE: Murder-accessory charges dropped against mother, daughter in 2017 killing of Surrey teen

Charges of ‘accessory after the fact to murder’ against the Deos’ mother Manjit Kaur Deo and sister Inderdeep Kaur Deo, were dropped in May 2021. Manjit Deo, who spent 29 days in custody following her arrest in May 2019, was instead given a conditional discharge, while the charge against Inderdeep Deo was stayed.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

BC Supreme CourtHomicideSurrey

Previous story
23 displaced in White Rock apartment fire
Next story
Still no SkyTrain service between Surrey, New Westminster after train ‘partially dislodged’

Just Posted

Surrey city hall. (File photo)
Surrey council meeting adjourned to Wednesday night amid calls for mayor to step down

Hamed Almeshkhas talks to a Surrey Mountie at the Asphalt Angels Charity Car Show May 28. The RCMP came out to support the charity event which was put on by RCS Autohaus, a car rally club. All funds raised went to support Cloverdale’s Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank. (Photo submitted: Cloverdale Community Kitchen)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen hosts car show

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

Davinder Chahil of Peace Arch Farms is struggling to get a start on his berry and vegetable crops since the rain and colder temperatures are refusing to slow down. (Contributed photo)
Cold weather, rain a growing concern for South Surrey farmers