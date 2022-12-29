Train collides with truck in Kamloops. (Contributed)

No injuries after truck collides with train bursting into flames near Kamloops

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash

  • Dec. 29, 2022 11:00 a.m.
  • News

~Kamloops This Week

First responders rushed to Lafarge Road around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, when a collision occurred on the railway tracks.

A moving CN train hit a truck on the railway tracks which sparked a large blaze for Kamloops Fire Rescue (KFR) team to attend.

At 12:53 on Dec. 29, KFR fire chief Ken Uzeloc told KTW that crews remained on-site to ensure the fire was safely extinguished and would not re-ignite before their departure.

“The train was occupied and it was moving but there were no injuries at all,” Uzeloc said, noting the driver evacuated his truck before the fire began.

“I’m not sure what happened for them to be on the tracks together.”

There were no dangerous goods on the train and the conductor was unscathed.

KFR does not intend to conduct an investigation because the fire was caused by the collision.

CN Railways did not respond to the KTW’s request for more information before it went to press.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP surround Rutland home

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
