Mike Lantz posted this image of the damaged 192 Street overpass on Tuesday, July 12. (Twitter)

Truck damages 192nd Street overpass above Hwy. 1

Traffic backed up through Surrey and Langley

A flatbed truck towing an excavator damaged the 192nd Street overpass above Highway 1, backing up traffic through Langley and Surrey on Tuesday, July 12.

It happened around 8 a.m.

Drive BC was reporting a “vehicle incident” westbound at 192nd St. has multiple lanes blocked.

“Assessment in progress, expect major delays and consider an alternate route,” the advisory said.

Images posted to social media showed an overpass girder was damaged in the crash.

All but the HOV lane was blocked, and drivers are being told to “expect major delays.”

Just a few weeks earlier, a similar collision caused an estimated $1 million damage to the 232nd Street overpass in Aldergrove.

