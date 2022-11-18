The Transportation Safety Board logo is seen in an undated handout. The Transportation Safety Board says its deploying investigators to the site of a fatal helicopter crash on the north coast of B.C. The board says the helicopter hit the ground near more than a week ago, on Nov. 9.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB

The Transportation Safety Board logo is seen in an undated handout. The Transportation Safety Board says its deploying investigators to the site of a fatal helicopter crash on the north coast of B.C. The board says the helicopter hit the ground near more than a week ago, on Nov. 9.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB

TSB investigating fatal helicopter crash in northwestern B.C.

Investigators dispatched to site of Nov. 9 crash near Kitsault

The Transportation Safety Board says it’s sending investigators to the site of a fatal helicopter crash on the north coast of British Columbia.

The board says the helicopter hit the ground on Nov. 9.

It says the aircraft was a commercially registered AS 350 B3 and the crash occurred near Kitsault, between Stewart and Prince Rupert.

The board does not say how many people were on board or what might have caused the crash.

It says investigators will gather information and assess what happened in the name of transportation safety.

Investigations by the board do not assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

RELATED: Pilot dies in helicopter crash on northern Vancouver Island

RELATED: 4 injured after helicopter crash near B.C. Gulf Island

Helicopter crashTransportation Safety Board

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Human remains linked to 30-year-old homicide found in northern B.C.
Next story
2 dogs in Haida Gwaii sick after eating meat from decaying humpback whale

Just Posted

Alan Clegg accepts the Clovie award for Citizenship Excellence at the seventh annual Clovie Awards gala Nov. 16 at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club. The Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce handed out an array of awards that night. Clegg’s Citizenship Excellence award recognized an individual who made “outstanding contributions to the well-being of the community through their commitment and dedication.” (Photo: Michael Gladkey / Gladkey Photography)
Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce names 2022 Clovie winners at gala dinner

Gerry Dee in a photo posted to Facebook.com.
Comedy shows flood Surrey as Gerry Dee, Sugar Sammy and other funny people announce dates

Jen Temple says three toy drives are planned to support the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Christmas Hamper program, two of which will be held at Hillcrest Village Shopping Centre on the Fraser Hwy. (Image submitted: Jen Temple)
‘Huge increase in need’ for the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Former Surrey man charged with fraud over $5K