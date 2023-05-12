Two people are facing charges in connection with a suspicious vehicle spotted near White Rock’s Kent Street Activity Centre on May 12, 2023. (Phil McLachlan file photo)

Two people are facing charges in connection with a suspicious vehicle spotted near White Rock’s Kent Street Activity Centre on May 12, 2023. (Phil McLachlan file photo)

Two arrested following report of suspicious pair, van near White Rock seniors’ centre

Police say they were alerted around 9 a.m. by a passerby

White Rock RCMP are lauding a passerby who acted on a suspicion Friday (May 12) morning and called police to report doubts surrounding a pair of individuals seen in a vehicle near the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Const. Chantal Sears said officers responding to the area of Thrift Avenue and Kent Street arrested two individuals and recovered a stolen cargo van as a result of the call.

The passerby – who made the report around 9 a.m. – “didn’t think the vehicle belonged there and thought the people were out of place,” Sears said.

“Police arrived within minutes and located an occupied stolen vehicle.”

Sears said the vehicle had been reported stolen from South Surrey on May 11.

Investigation is ongoing and police believe the incident may be associated with some break-and-enters in the area, Sears added.

READ ALSO: White Rock RCMP arrest two following report of ‘very suspicious’ activity

She said the arrests are a good example of the value behind the saying “see something, say something.”

“It takes a village,” Sears explained.

“We prefer that people call in and report something and it turns out to be completely legal as opposed to missing something because somebody wasn’t sure to call in.”

One man and one woman are scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court Friday afternoon in connection with the incident. Police are recommending charges of possession of stolen property and breaching conditions.


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. sets record, delivers 350,000 surgeries last fiscal year, health minister says

Just Posted

The “Human Books” team from George Greenaway Elementary shows off their trophy after winning the Reading Link Challenge. The kids took top honours after competing against teams from across the Lower Mainland. (Photo submitted: Seline Kutan, Surrey Libraries)
Cloverdale’s George Greenaway Elementary claims library challenge contest

File photo
Surrey continues hard shift to multiple-family projects from single family

Two people are facing charges in connection with a suspicious vehicle spotted near White Rock’s Kent Street Activity Centre on May 12, 2023. (Phil McLachlan file photo)
Two arrested following report of suspicious pair, van near White Rock seniors’ centre

Surrey RCMP at a Surrey Safe Coalition hosted an event for the grand opening of 84th at Nova Church in Surrey on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
UPDATE: Missing man has been found