Traffic along Highway 3 was backed up in both directions on May 15 while emergency crews recovered a vehicle and two deceased occupants from the Similkameen River. (Spencer Coyne - Facebook)

Two dead after vehicle found upside down in river off Highway 3

Vehicle left Highway 3, striking a tree, before it landed upside down in the Similkameen River

Two people are dead after a vehicle went off the road into the Similkameen River on Monday, May 15.

Highway 3 was partially closed for several hours while recovery efforts were underway on the vehicle.

Crews responded at about 9:30 a.m. to reports of the vehicle laying overturned in the river, according to a press release from RCMP.

The vehicle appears to have left the highway, striking a tree, before it went down the embankment and landed upside down in the river, said Cpl. James Grandy.

It is not currently known when exactly the vehicle left the road.

Two deceased individuals were removed from inside the vehicle.

The RCMP, along with the BC Coroners Service, are continuing to investigate the situation.

READ ALSO: Highway 97 in Summerland reopened following major slide

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal collision

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Stabbings, bear spray and a handgun: 1,800 police calls amid Vancouver heat wave
Next story
WorkSafeBC fatal Kelowna crane collapse findings to not be released amid criminal probe

Just Posted

Pattullo Bridge. (Photo: translink.ca)
Pattullo Bridge’s northbound lanes are closed on the long weekend, from Surrey to New West

Surrey council approved a corporate report Monday night about expanding 72 Avenue from 152 Street through to 176 Street. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey looks to expand 72 Avenue east from 152 Street to 176 Street

Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale in 2020. As of May 15, 2023, the Society still did not have a new lease agreement with the City of Surrey. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Still no lease agreement for Cloverdale’s Heritage Rail

RCMP Staff. Sgt. Kale Pauls has moved from White Rock Detachment commander to the force’s Operations Strategy Branch working out of the Surrey headquarters. (Contributed photo)
White Rock RCMP detachment commander moves on