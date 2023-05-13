(Delta Police Department photo)

Two injured in targeted home invasion in Tsawwassen First Nation

Delta police investigating May 12 incident on Cormorant Drive; asking for witnesses, video shot in area

Delta police are investigating a targeted home invasion in Tsawwassen First Nation.

On Friday (May 12), DPD officers responded to a welfare check call in the 4300-block of Cormorant Drive, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, police located two individuals who had been assaulted during a home invasion. Both victims were transported to hospital and treated for their injuries.

Investigators believe this is a targeted incident.

Police are asking anyone with any information, or dashboard camera or CCTV footage from Wednesday, May 10 to Friday, May 12 shot in and around Cormorant Drive, to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8247) and quote DPD file number 23-10844.

The release notes that the investigation is in its initial stages and police will not be making any further comment at this time.

SEE ALSO: Homicide investigators identify victim found in Surrey alley


editor@northdeltareporter.com
DeltaPoliceSouth DeltaTsawwassen

