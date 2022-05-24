File photo

Two suspects charged with auto theft in Surrey

This was following the theft of two vehicles in Surrey on May 17

Two suspects were arrested by the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) after a pair of vehicles was stolen in Surrey on May 17.

Ryan Schaap, of IMPACT, said police located a stolen vehicle with two occupants near 152 Street and Canary.

“IMPACT members observed the passenger leave the vehicle and allegedly steal a second vehicle,” he said. “Both vehicles then drove away together.”

IMPACT arrested Mike Inthapanya, 31, in the 10600 block of 132 Street when the suspect allegedly attempted to discard the stolen vehicle and Erin Norman, 29, was arrested in the 14400 block of 104 Avenue.

“Great work by the team to get both these suspects safely into custody and off of our roads,” states Corporal Jordan Davies, acting Operations Officer for IMPACT.

Inthapanya is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Norman is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break in instruments, possession of stolen property, driving while disqualified and breach of release order.

IMPACT is made up of RCMP office, Vancouver Police, Delta Police, New Westminster Police, Transit Police and ICBC Special Investigations Unit.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Criminal JusticeSurrey

Previous story
Police shoot woman on Surrey’s King George Boulevard
Next story
Ukraine refugees, now in Surrey, bear witness to ordeal of war

Just Posted

A head-on collision occurred May 24, 2021 in the area of North Parallel Road and Whatcom Road in Abbotsford. A Surrey woman has now been charged in relation to the crash. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)
Surrey woman faces 9 charges for head-on crash in Abbotsford a year ago

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a police shooting on a busy Surrey street following calls about a woman with a weapon Tuesday afternoon (May 24). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Police shoot woman on Surrey’s King George Boulevard

File photo
Two suspects charged with auto theft in Surrey

Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in a home on Saturday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Man injured after shooting in Surrey home