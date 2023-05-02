Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade in Surrey on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Two youths arrested after altercation in Fleetwood

Police say one was carrying edged weapon, other youth was arrested on bus

Two youths were arrested after an altercation involving a group of young people at 152 Street and Fraser Highway Monday (May 1), police say.

One youth was seen with an edged weapon and was arrested nearby and given a court date for possessing a weapon, stated Surrey RCMP Cpl Vanessa Munn in an email to the Now-Leader.

Police briefly stopped a bus travelling in the area as some of the youth involved in the altercation had boarded the bus. A second youth was taken into custody for breaking court-imposed conditions, police say.

There were no reports of injuries.


