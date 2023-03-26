Image: RCMP logo

Image: RCMP logo

U.S. man at-large, armed with hunting knife, arrested in B.C.

Trail RCMP confirm Levi Sweet was taken into custody Friday night after several hours being at-large

After several tense hours of searching for an American suspect at-large near the Paterson border Friday afternoon, Mounties got their man later that night.

Trail police confirmed Friday night that Levi Sweet, armed with a hunting knife, was arrested near Rossland without incident.

Sweet is being investigated for possession of a dangerous weapon under the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) immigration act, and being held for deportation.

“He may have accidentally crossed into Canada; however, he did not report to CBSA when he discovered this fact,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail RCMP detachment commander, told the Trail Times Sunday.

“He was not being pursued by U.S. police though he is known to them,” Wicentowich said.

“He did not have any known outstanding warrants in the U.S.”

Sweet’s case has been referred to CBSA Inland Security.

The search for Sweet began March 24 around 2:30 p.m., when Trail RCMP officers located and confronted him, armed with a hunting knife, on a property in the 5000 block of Old Rossland-Cascade Highway.

Sweet fled after contact with police and was at-large in the sparsely populated area when the first news brief was released at 4:30 p.m.

In the media report, police described Sweet as Caucasian, 6’0” tall, approximately 30-35 years old, with brown hair, armed with a large hunting knife, and wearing a t-shirt and light coloured cargo pants.

Police asked residents near the property to lock their homes, secure vehicles, and not to approach the suspect.

The Frontier–Paterson Border Crossing connects the American town of Northport, Washington with Rossland, B.C. on the Canada–United States border. It can be reached by Washington State Route 25 on the American side and British Columbia Highway 22 on the Canadian side. This crossing is open 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Read more: RCMP Briefs

Read more: Trail Blazers: The story of unrequited love and murder, 95 years later


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP BriefsRossland

 

Levi Sweet. Photo: Trail RCMP

Levi Sweet. Photo: Trail RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gap grows between TikTok users, U.S. lawmakers on potential ban
Next story
Two-time organ recipient designs Green Shirt Day logo 5 years after bus crash

Just Posted

A bald eagle dubbed ‘Brit’ shows the egg laid on March 24, 2023. She and partner Rey live in a South Surrey nest near 0 Avenue and 172 Street and followers are watching closely to see if there will be any more eggs for the pair. (Hancock Wildlife Foundation/Facebook)
UPDATE: One egg observed in South Surrey bald eagle nest

SUTHERLAND, Ashley Age: 34 Height: 5 ft. 1 in. Weight: 130 lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Flight from police officer Warrant in effect: March 21, 2023 Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 26

Protesters and counter-protesters on 120 Street and 72 Ave in Surrey on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Saturday’s anti-SOGI protest in Surrey was a missed opportunity to educate, says Surrey teacher

The 2022-2023 Cloverdale Colts U18 A2, provincial Tier 2 silver medalists. (Photo submitted: Jon Silcox)
Cloverdale U18 A2 Colts win provincial silver medal

Pop-up banner image