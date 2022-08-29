The PLUME van will help UBC researchers map different levels of air pollution and odours in Vancouver. (Credit: Paul Joseph/UBC Mechanical Engineering)

The PLUME van will help UBC researchers map different levels of air pollution and odours in Vancouver. (Credit: Paul Joseph/UBC Mechanical Engineering)

UBC team announces pollution-sniffing lab on wheels

Mobile lab will be used to measure concentrations of air pollutants across Vancouver

  • Aug. 29, 2022 12:00 p.m.
  • News

A special University of British Columbia vehicle will be sniffing out air pollution across Vancouver.

The Portable Laboratory for Understanding Human-Made Emissions (PLUME) is a vehicle that measures air pollutants, including carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, ground-level ozone, black carbon, methane and volatile organic compounds.

Naomi Zimmerman, a UBC professor and the engineer behind PLUME, says using a mobile laboratory rather than fixed sensors allows a greater distance to be covered.

“We can sample anywhere from highways, to by the ocean, to the middle of a field with the same instrumentation in a single day. The instruments in the van can collect data as often as every second,” she said.

Zimmerman’s team at the Integrated Research in Energy, Air, Climate and Health lab (iREACH lab) will use data collected by the van to create a map of the city, showing how levels of pollution components change over time.

PLUME is already collecting information on unpleasant smells in Metro Vancouver through a project called Smell Vancouver.

That project aims to aid the understanding of air quality and its implications for environmental injustice in the area.

According to Zimmerman, research links breathing polluted air to numerous health problems and millions of premature deaths worldwide each year.

READ ALSO: Ukrainian students in B.C. create a resource kit for other newcomers

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Air pollutionUBCVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Robots using UV light to kill viruses and bacteria in Fraser Valley hospitals

Just Posted

Police at the scene where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Sunday evening (Aug. 28) near 140 Street and 75 Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newton has ‘significant life-threatening injuries’

Surrey’s Humuza “Humuzza” Bazira with the Red Bull Dance Your Style national contest trophy in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 29. (Contributed photo: Jenna Hum via Red Bull Content Pool)
Surrey’s ‘Humuzza’ wins national street-dance competition and trip to world finals in South Africa

Lenard Stanga told Middle Eastern stories on wheels at POP! Summer Strolls Darts Hill Garden Park in Surrey on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
POP! alive with performances at Dart Hill Gardens in Surrey

Pallavi Raghuvanshi, a Surrey Food Bank staff member, points people where to go to get their car washed at the Surrey Food Bank in Surrey on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Surrey Food Bank’s first Car Wash and BBQ event to collect donations a success

Pop-up banner image