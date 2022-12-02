University of Victoria shooting threat found on bathroom wall sparks evacuation

Saanich police said the threat was written on a bathroom wall in Cornett building

A threat written on a bathroom wall drew a heavy police presence to the University of Victoria Friday (Dec. 2).

Saanich police, along with the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, were called Dec. 2 around 10 a.m. about a shooting threat written on a bathroom wall in the Cornett Building and quickly evacuated people from the building.

“Our Major Crime Unit is investigating this serious offence and is working with the Oak Bay Police Department to determine if there is a connection to similar messaging that was found in a washroom at a local high school on Nov. 30,” the Saanich Police Department said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay High students sent home after gun threat found on bathroom door

“While the message is similar to one found at a local high school a few days ago, we are unable to confirm at this time if the suspect(s) is the same.”

We have cleared the Cornett Building and deemed it to be safe. We will be remaining on campus to conduct patrols of the area. — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) December 2, 2022

Saanich police plan to continue to monitor the campus out of an abundance of caution.

Scary situation right now @uvic with Cornette building being evacuated and lots of armed police on campus pic.twitter.com/OclFml2DmM — Colin Macdonald (@colinmacdonald) December 2, 2022

Hearing reports of a bomb threat at @uvic. Sitting in class when heavily armed police ordered us out pic.twitter.com/Sz2ddpcBO7 — Nick Csillag (@NickCsillagg) December 2, 2022

.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or report anonymously through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsSaanichSaanich Police Department