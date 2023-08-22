UPDATE: New wildfire 7 kilometres outside Armstrong 1.1 hectares

UPDATE 1 p.m.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department continues to work with BC Wildfire in coordinating plans of attack in the wildfire sparked near Kendry Creek.

BC Wildfire is on scene with aerial support and is reporting the approximate size of the fire to be 1.1 hectares.

No evacuation orders or alerts are in effect at this time.

UPDATE 9 a.m.

The Township of Spallumcheen has also activated its level on emergency operation centre in response to the Kendry Creek wildfire.

The blaze is located on the hillside above the McLeod subdivision.

BC Wildfire mapping currently shows the spot fire near the top of the Kendry Creek area at .009 hectares .

UPDATE 7 a.m.

The City of Armstrong has activated its level one emergency operation centre to monitor the new wildfire that’s seven kilometres outside of town.

Started around 9:20 p.m. Monday night (Aug. 21), the blaze is around one hectare in size. The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department and BC Wildfire are monitoring the situation and provided air support on Tuesday morning.

The suspected cause of the fire is lightning.

Original

A spot fire ignited Monday evening on the hillside above the McLeod subdivision after lightning sparked in the area. However, the cause of the fire is not yet known and is under investigation.

BC Wildfire is reporting the blaze to be 0.009 hectares in size.

Identified as the Kendry Creek blaze, the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department is assessing the situation alongside BC Wildfire to determine the best plan of attack.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with this incident.

For those looking to prepare properties including, farm areas and homes from wildfire threat, visit https://www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca>Departments>Emergency- Information.

For more information contact: mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca.

