Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. British Columbia’s police complaint commissioner has set off an investigation into the conduct of 19 officers from eight separate police departments.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. British Columbia’s police complaint commissioner has set off an investigation into the conduct of 19 officers from eight separate police departments.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver high school sent into lockdown over ‘prop’ axe for class project

Vancouver Police applauded the ‘quick thinking’ of students and staff who thought the threat was real

Vancouver Police have found that the reported “weapon” that sent Killarney Secondary School into lockdown Thursday (June 16) was a prop for a school project.

Police received reports around 9 a.m. of a student wielding an axe inside the school. That prompted a swift police response, including a room-by-room search for the suspect. Nobody was injured in the incident.

“We applaud the quick thinking and cooperation of all staff and students who believed this was an active threat in the school,” Police said in a Tweet.

Just one day earlier, the school was evacuated after two teens — who are not Killarney students — detonated bear spray inside the school while attempting to assault a male student. Approximately 2,000 students were evacuated Wednesday in response to the incident.

A number of students and staff were treated for exposure to the bear spray and a smaller number were taken to hospital as a precaution.

READ MORE: Lockdown ends at Vancouver high school after reports of person with a weapon inside

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver Police

Previous story
B.C. moves specialized infant formula behind pharmacy counters to preserve supply
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. firefighters donate $1M for child burn survivors

Just Posted

Matthew Campbell, director of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, and Meghan Neufeld, director of development for CCK, stand in the new “seniors’ store” at the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank. Campbell and Neufeld are opening the new area to improve service to seniors. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank to open seniors-only shopping area

Hazelmere United Church as it appeared c.1950. Surrey Archives photo
Historic Hazelmere church enters a new phase of life

Young members of BC Aquasonics artistic swimming club perform a routine in the pool at Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex on Sunday, June 12, during a season-ending show. (Contributed photo: Peng Zhang)
Surrey’s Aquasonics make a splash in COVID-paused water show that featured Father’s Day display

Michael Obeiwi is seen competing in the hammer throw at McLeod Stadium in Langley June 10 in this stylized image. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale’s Michael Obeiwi finds success in senior year

Pop-up banner image ×