Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan 9, 2021. Officers arrested a man in his 50s Aug. 30, after he reportedly exposed his genitals to three women downtown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver man arrested for reportedly exposing his genitals to women downtown

Andrew Jack Kim faces charges of assault with a weapon and committing an indecent act

A Vancouver man in his 50s is facing two charges after he reportedly approached three women in downtown with his penis exposed, grabbing one of them by the leg.

The first woman called 911 around 8 a.m. Monday (Aug. 29) after the man approached her while she was walking in the 300-block of West Georgia Street, near the Vancouver Public Library. She told police she had to walk into traffic to avoid the man.

The Vancouver Police Department says the woman then watched the man approach a second woman, who fled after he grabbed her leg. The man then went up to a third woman, who ran into an office tower to get away from him, according to VPD.

Police haven’t been able to identify the second woman, but are hoping to speak with her.

“There could also be other people who were assaulted in the area who have not yet come forward. Please make a report if you’ve been a victim of crime,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement.

Officers have taken Andrew Jack Kim into custody. He faces one charge of assault with a weapon and one charge of committing an indecent act.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call VPD at 604-717-0600.

