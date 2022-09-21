Dennis Prasad, 43, has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing a stranger near Oppenheimer Park on Sept. 10. It’s the second random stabbing he’s been charged with this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver man charged with 2 stranger stabbings in 2 days

Victims of separate incidents both suffered serious injuries

A Vancouver man charged last week for the stabbing of a food delivery worker is now believed to be behind a second random stabbing as well.

Dennis Prasad, 43, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault for each of the incidents on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11.

The two stabbings occurred just blocks apart from each other near East Hastings Street.

On Sept. 10, a 55-year-old man was walking alone near East Cordova Street and Jackson Avenue when he was attacked. The man managed to call 911, but sustained serious and life-altering injuries, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The next day, a 22-year-old food delivery worker was locking up his bike near Gore Avenue and East Pender Street when someone approached him from behind and started stabbing him. He suffered wounds to his chest and neck but was also able to call 911. His injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but the next day police said the 22-year-old was expected to survive.

Prasad was taken into custody Sept. 12 and charged with the 22-year-old’s stabbing the same day. On Wednesday (Sept. 21), VPD announced the charge against Prasad for the 55-year-old’s stabbing had also been approved.

Prasad remains in custody.

