Vehicle hits pedestrian on sidewalk in Surrey, police say speed believed to be factor

Surrey RCMP say it happened near intersection of 88th Avenue and 140th Street

Police say the speed is believed to be a factor in the accident. The driver is in police custody, pending investigation. (Photo: Shane MacKichan) Surrey RCMP investigate after a pedestrian was hit near the intersection of 88th Avenue and 140th Street on Monday (March 20). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A driver was taken into custody Monday night after a vehicle veered up onto a sidewalk and hit a pedestrian.

Police say that it happened around 6 p.m. near intersection of 88th Avenue and 140th Street.

Sgt. Rob Maione with Surrey RCMP stated in a news release late Monday night that the pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“At this time of the investigation, it appears speed was a factor in this incident, and the driver has been taken into custody, pending the investigation,” stated Sgt. Maione.

Surrey RCMP closed 88th Avenue for several hours while officers investigated.

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone in the area at the time with information or dash cam footage to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.



