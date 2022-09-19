LIVE: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The procession during the provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media) Premier John Horgan joins the procession during the provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media) A crowd of more than 1,000 people gathered outside the B.C. legislature building ahead of a service in Victoria for Queen Elizabeth II. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media) A crowd of more than 1,000 people gathered outside the B.C. legislature building ahead of a service in Victoria for Queen Elizabeth II. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media) A crowd of more than 1,000 people gathered outside the B.C. legislature building ahead of a service in Victoria for Queen Elizabeth II. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media) The Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria hosts the provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) The Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria hosts the provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) The Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria hosts the provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Attendees inside the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria during the provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

B.C. will salute Queen Elizabeth II with ceremonies and a march through its capital city Monday as she’s laid to rest in England.

The U.K.’s longest-reigning monarch and Canada’s most long-standing head of state died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, capping an unprecedented reign of seven decades. The week has seen the world celebrate her consistent stoic presence, while many reflect on the institution of the monarchy, its place going forward and the associated consequences of colonialism.

Dignitaries, celebrities and members of the public from around the world attended the Westminster Abbey service before a military procession began escorting the queen’s coffin en route to Windsor Castle in front of an estimated one million people lining in the streets.

A procession will also be held in the streets of Victoria on Monday. The events begin at the B.C. legislature at around 9:45 a.m. with marches by the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy and a 100-person Guard of Honour made up of members of Maritime Forces Pacific.

Then the Netherlands Centennial Carillon will chime 96 times to mark the queen’s life, before Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin and Premier John Horgan proceed down the legislature steps and the Vice-Regal Salute is played. A 21-gun salute will also take place on Belleville Street.

Austin, Horgan and other dignitaries will join the procession before it heads through downtown Victoria to Christ Church Cathedral (930 Burdett Ave.). The procession will go down Government Street, turn onto Fort Street and turn one last time at Quadra Street before reaching the church. The ceremony at the church will include addresses from various provincial government and Victoria religious figures. It can be live-streamed at christchurchcathedral.bc.ca/live.

The march will be broadcast from approximately 9:45 to 10:20 a.m. at leg.bc.ca.

As of 8 a.m., roads around the legislature will be closed and roads along the procession route will be shut down as of 9 a.m. Quadra Street and other roads in the area of the Christ Church Cathedral will remain closed as needed during the ceremony itself. All roads are anticipated to be reopened by 1:30 p.m.

Among the women near the front of the line to enter the church was Nicola Steiniger.

“We all agree she meant a lot to us,” the Oak Bay schoolteacher said. “I would’ve been gone in a second.”

Her crown connections run deep, thanks to sharing a birthday with the Queen and Steiniger’s mother being a royalist.

If work and other life circumstances were different, she would’ve instantly been off to the U.K. to pay her respects.

Ken Lane met Queen Elizabeth II face to face first thing every morning for 30 years – her effigy at least.

As the longtime operator of the Victoria Royal London Wax Museum, Lane said they had wax iterations of the Queen from princess to Golden Jubilee.

“Amazing woman, her presence filled the world,” he said.

The Monarchist League member hopes the institution stays with the Queen’s examples, including staying out of politics.

“She soothes a lot of nervous nellies and probably prevented a lot of minor or major conflicts. I think the story of her life when it comes out in 20 or 30 or 50 years will be amazing.”

Regardless of the Queen’s age and news of her not being well, Steiniger said it just seemed like she’d be around a lot longer.

“I knew that she was dying but I still can’t believe that she’s gone.”

