Two men were caught on surveillance video robbing a Vancouver Gucci store in December 2021. (Courtesy VPD)

VIDEO: 2 violent robbers at large after ‘take-over’ style theft at Gucci store in Vancouver

Men bear sprayed a security guard before taking off with $20,000 in designer goods

Two men are on the lam after using bear spray and masks to rob a Vancouver Gucci store of thousands of dollars of designer merchandise.

The Vancouver Police Department released security footage of the December 9, 2021 robbery on Wednesday (April 27) with a request for help identifying the culprits.

In the video, two masked men are seen entering the Gucci store near Thurlow and Alberni streets shortly after 7 p.m. One deploys a can of bear spray directly into the face of a security guard, incapacitating him as two employees flee the room.

The men then approach a display of purses and grab as many as they can carry before fleeing out an emergency exit. There, they remove their masks and their faces are caught on camera.

VPD estimates the two took off with approximately $20,000 in merchandise. The department says the security guard was treated by paramedics.

It’s calling on the public to help it identify the robbers.

“Although we obtained this video early in the investigation, for investigative reasons we’ve been unable to release it until now. But, we know someone out there will know who these men are,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2541.

