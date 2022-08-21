This black bear was caught on video playing with the water feature in South Okanagan West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings’ backyard on Sunday. (Twitter)

This black bear was caught on video playing with the water feature in South Okanagan West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings’ backyard on Sunday. (Twitter)

VIDEO: Black bear plays in B.C. MP’s bird bath

Richard Cannings shared a video of the bear playing with a water fountain

A black bear showed its playful side when visiting a local MPs backyard on Sunday morning.

South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings posted a video to Twitter of a black bear playing with a water fountain in his backyard bird bath.

The bear is seen pawing and playing with the spouting water and then lying down in it. After a bit of play, the bear got up, shook of some water and wandered off.

This isn’t the first visit the local member of parliament has had from wildlife. He’s posted visits from black bears before that came to visit his rural Penticton property.

Cannings is head of the South Okanagan bird count and is a former biologist.

READ ALSO: MP Cannings calls for living wage for Canada’s scientists and researchers

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsBritish ColumbiaPentictonpoliticiansWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. nurse banned for 5 years for mishandling opioid pain killers

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP main detachment, pictured on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Anna Burns photo)
Investigation ongoing after fatal stabbing in Surrey leaves 45-year-old man dead

HEATHEN, Ronald Age: 38 Height: 5 ft. 9 in. Weight: 166 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted for: Theft of motor vehicle Warrant in effect: Aug. 16 Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of August 21

Multiple BC residents have been forced to wait over an hour for an ambulance in the past year due to paramedic shortages. (The News)
Lower Mainland paramedics warn ambulance service critically understaffed

Gracepoint Community Church will be running a pop-up farmer’s market on Saturday, Aug. 27 (Google view screenshot)
New farmer’s market coming to Surrey for 1 day only