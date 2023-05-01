VIDEO: Excavator boom collides with Peardonville Road overpass in Abbotsford

Collision occurred at around 2 p.m. on Monday (May 1), unclear on total damage done

An excavator on a flatbed truck collided with the Peardonville Road overpass on Monday (May 1).

The boom from an excavator located on the back of a flatbed truck smashed into the Peardonville Road overpass this afternoon creating a cloud of dust and damage.

Abbotsford News reader Daniel Slootweg shared the video in a message and stated that he could tell a collision was imminent as he travelled behind the vehicle on Highway 1.

Video from reader Daniel Slootweg of the boom of an excavator smashing the Peardonville Road overpass. Will be going there shortly to investigate further #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/fPVMqCtg0h — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) May 1, 2023

“Looked to be a couple feet over height, could see it coming a mile away – thus the video,” he said.

The collision occurred at around 2 p.m. and Slootweg said the driver stopped to investigate the damage after he hit the overpass. The driver remained on scene and police were still on scene at around 3 p.m.

One lane of the highway is closed in the eastbound lanes, causing traffic delays, and traffic is backed up on Peardonville Road as well.

Breaking NewsTraffic