An excavator on a flatbed truck collided with the Peardonville Road overpass on Monday (May 1).

An excavator on a flatbed truck collided with the Peardonville Road overpass on Monday (May 1).

VIDEO: Excavator boom collides with Peardonville Road overpass in Abbotsford

Collision occurred at around 2 p.m. on Monday (May 1), unclear on total damage done

The boom from an excavator located on the back of a flatbed truck smashed into the Peardonville Road overpass this afternoon creating a cloud of dust and damage.

Abbotsford News reader Daniel Slootweg shared the video in a message and stated that he could tell a collision was imminent as he travelled behind the vehicle on Highway 1.

“Looked to be a couple feet over height, could see it coming a mile away – thus the video,” he said.

The collision occurred at around 2 p.m. and Slootweg said the driver stopped to investigate the damage after he hit the overpass. The driver remained on scene and police were still on scene at around 3 p.m.

One lane of the highway is closed in the eastbound lanes, causing traffic delays, and traffic is backed up on Peardonville Road as well.

READ MORE: Alleged Chilliwack bank robber Eric Hansen makes court appearance

Breaking NewsTraffic

 

A closeup of the damage done to the Peardonville Road overpass on Highway 1. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

A closeup of the damage done to the Peardonville Road overpass on Highway 1. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey woman killed in North Delta crash
Next story
Flooding prompts state of local emergency in Cache Creek

Just Posted

B.C. Premier David Eby. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Premier David Eby says Surrey policing debate has ‘gone on too long’

Outside council chambers, inside Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey council approves $1.2M contract to ‘refresh’ multimedia gear in chambers, 2 other rooms

Frankie La Sasso (holding heavy bag) and his mom, Lauren La Sasso (kneeling, petting dog) meet with first responders and participants of their “Punch Out Parkinson’s” boxing program at their gym in Cloverdale in April. Frankie and Lauren are putting on a charity boxing event called “Guns and Hoses” in an effort to raise money to open a Parkinson’s disease wellness centre. They are looking for police officers and firefighters to get in the ring for three, 90-second rounds. (Photo submitted: Lauren La Sasso)
Box2Fit to hold charity boxing event to raise money for Parkinson’s wellness centre

From left to right, actors Melissa Oei, Rahat Saini, Elizabeth Barrett and Jessica Heafey in “Unexpecting,” staged by Zee Zee Theatre starting Friday, May 5 at Studio 16 in Vancouver. (Submitted photo: Tina Krueger-Kulic/Zee Zee Theatre)
Surrey actor happy to be ‘living a version of myself on stage’ in story of modern motherhood