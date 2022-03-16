VIDEO: Fire crews called to reported barn fire in South Langley

Langley Township fire crews responded to a call of a barn fire in Aldergrove March 16, 2022. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Multiple units of the Langley Township fire department were called to a reported barn fire in the area of 13th Avenue and 260th Street around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16.

Langley Township assistant fire chief Dale Steeple said crews arrived to find a shed fully involved.

They mounted a defensive attack to keep the blaze from spreading, and remained at the scene to mop up hot spots.

“It’s a total loss,” Steeple said.

There no reported injuries.

About 25 firefighters were involved, including crews who shuttled water to and from the scene, as there were no hydrants in the rural area.

Cause of the blaze has not been determined.

