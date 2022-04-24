VIDEO: Fire in Aldergrove restaurant ‘suspicious’

Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
A fire in an Aldergrove restaurant is being described as suspicious.

Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23.

Nineteen firefighters from three halls responded.

Video by Shane MacKichan

Assistant Fire Chief Andy Hewitson said they arrived to find heavy flames showing from the rear of the business.

“Initial attack crews were very quick to gain control of the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring businesses,” Hewitson said.

“The fire is currently suspicious and TLFD investigators will attend in the morning.”

No injuries have been reported.

Video by Daniel Deyette

