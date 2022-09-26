Kristina Ward, now 25, was reported missing in September 2017. (Langley RCMP photo)

VIDEO: Fraser Valley parents renew plea for tips as daughter missing after five years

Langley RCMP are investigating Kristina Ward’s disappearance in 2017

Five years after a young woman went missing, Langley RCMP are still investigating her disappearance and trying to track down the last person who may have seen her.

Kristina Ward was 20 when she was reported missing in September, 2017, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Ward, whose family lives in Abbotsford, spent much of her time in the downtown core of Langley City, so local Mounties are heading up the investigation in cooperation with Surrey RCMP and Abbotsford Police.

Ward was last spotted on surveillance footage from a Surrey parking lot at 144th Street and 104th Avenue, between 7:50 and 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2017. She was with a man wearing a white shirt and black pants, who was pushing a bicycle.

“Obviously, much right now hinges on the identification of the individual who was seen with her in the surveillance footage,” Largy said.

“We as a family will continue to search for answers, and to keep awareness out to the public of Kristina’s disappearance,” her mother, Lee Anne Ward, said in a statement. “We are pleading to the public for tips to bring closure to the family and to bring Kristina back home, as she has a 5-month old niece named after her, waiting at home to meet her Auntie.”

The family is taking part in their second annual walk to bring awareness to Ward’s disappearance on Tuesday, Sept. 27, starting at 9:15 a.m.

Lee Anne pleaded for people who know something to come forward, including the man last seen with her in the video.

Ward is described as is described as 5’5”, 130 lbs. with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

“Our hope is he can help with information as to where Kristina went and where she might now be,” she said.

Ward required medication for a serious condition when she vanished.

Anyone with information that might assist in locating Kristina is asked to please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Should you need to remain anonymous, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ ALSO: Family fears for missing girl

READ ALSO: Vulnerable young woman now missing more than a year: Langley RCMP

abbotsford

 

