Garbage can floating away during Wednesday's rain dump in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

VIDEO: Garbage can has nautical adventure in Newton

Surrey, City of Floating Garbage Cans?

Clearly, though most likely not by design, Surrey-issued black garbage cans are built to float as this plastic one pictured here strays from its home at the end of someone’s driveway in Newton on Wednesday.

Late Wednesday morning Environment Canada issued a heaving rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, including Surrey, with 75 to 100 mm expected to dump down (pun totally intended, sorry).

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts,” the advisory warns.


