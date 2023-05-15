VIDEO: Heat breaks two records over weekend in White Rock

Plenty of people were outside enjoying the sun on the Semiahmoo Peninsula over the weekend, when it was hot enough for the weather to break two records from decades ago.

On Saturday, the temperature reached 30.7 C in White Rock, setting a new record for May 13.

The old record of 27.8 C was set in 1959, according to Environment Canada (records in this area have been kept since 1929).

On Sunday, May 14, a new record of 29.6 C was set, breaking the old record of 26.1 C set in 1939

Whether it was the White Rock Farmers Market, local beaches and parks, a ball field or a restaurant patio, area residents were also enjoying the sunshine on Sunday (May 14), celebrating mothers of all ages for Mother’s Day.

At the market, busker Andrew Armstrong kept the crowds entertained while he sang and played guitar, while at the waterfront splash park, youngsters Lennon and Melah stayed cool while discovering how the splashing water spouts worked.

With more warm weather on the way, Environment Canada has issued a weather statement, saying unseasonably hot weather will persist over coastal B.C. through to early next week.

Daytime highs are expected to reach into the high 20s to low 30s with overnight lows in the low to mid-teens, with the highest temperatures expected Sunday and today (May 15).

With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat-related illnesses will increase, Environment Canada noted.

