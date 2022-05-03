Ben Lypka / Abbotsford News

VIDEO: Large apartment fire in west Abbotsford

Firefighters on scene at 30515 Cardinal Ave; fire has spread from 3rd to 4th floor

Approximately 160 units were evacuated during a large fire Tuesday morning (May 3) at a west Abbotsford apartment building.

Firefighters were called to the Tamarind Westside apartments at 30515 Cardinal Ave. (just east of Mt. Lehman Road) at about 6 a.m., and the fire was still active just after noon, according to a city spokesperson.

Abbotsford Police and fire crews from Mission, Chilliwack and Langley were called in to assist. The blaze jumped from the third to fourth floor, and fire crews were using hoses to spray water on the roof.

The flames were visible from the streets, and a heavy stream of thick dark smoke was rising from the building.

City buses were set up for evacuated residents to wait in.

Only the entrance to the apartment complex was completely blocked off to traffic, but police are continuing to ask people to avoid the area.

Any residents displaced by the fire are being asked to check in at the reception centre at Northview Community Church at 32040 Downes Rd. Emergency Support Services from Abbotsford and Mission are assisting the impacted residents.

More than 50 firefighters reponded to the blaze. Additional support is being provided by the Abbotsford Police Department, BC Transit, BC Ambulance Service, FortisBC, BC Hydro, the Salvation Army and the city’s engineering and public works department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

