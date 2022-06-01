A man has been arrested after a chaotic series of events Wednesday (June 1, 2022) that ended with one man being stabbed in a Vancouver gas station. (Screenshot from Reddit)

VIDEO: Man with large blade attacks another in morning stabbing at Vancouver gas station

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries, police say

One man is in hospital and another arrested after a stabbing at a Vancouver gas station, with the disturbing events caught on video by a witness.

Vancouver police have confirmed to Black Press Media that the attack happened at Hastings and Skeena streets Wednesday morning (June 1).

Video posted on online forum Reddit shows a man holding a large blade running through the gas station parking lot as onlookers yell for him to stay back.

The man can be heard saying “they are going to kill me anyway, I’m going down.”

The victim can also be heard screaming in pain as the man attempts to leave on a motorcycle before he lies down on the street with his hands out.

Police say the man was arrested, and more details will soon be released.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cops and CourtscrimeVancouver

Previous story
Delta firefighters union endorses Harvie for mayor
Next story
White Rock Pride Week returns in July with message of inclusivity

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum speaks during the Mayor’s State of the City Address 2022 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel on June 1, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey mayor says you need to have a ‘thick skin’ to be in politics

The touring production “Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic” hits Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Thursday, June 16, with Dominic Warren (left) singing Freddie Mercury’s parts and Rusty Red playing Brian May’s guitar riffs. (Submitted photo)
Queen show coming to Surrey with ‘spectacle’ and ‘energy’ of band’s landmark 1986 London concert

Surrey-based Aequitas Singers will perform a “Finding Colours in the Grey” concert Saturday, June 18 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall. The choir rehearses Tuesday evenings at David Brankin Elementary in Whalley. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
‘Finding Colours in the Grey’ concert amplifies Surrey’s Aequitas Singers following Zoom adventures

Members of the White Rock team walk off the field following the game against Japan in Williamsport, Pa. at the 2017 Little League World Series. (Little League Baseball World Series photo)
White Rock’s Little League World Series team plans reunion